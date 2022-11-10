The two finals in a row America Cup of 2015 and 2016, added to the match for third place in the same tournament in 2019, left some open wounds between the players of Chili Y Argentina.

The Chileans won their first two continental titles against the Albicelestes, both in tiebreakers from the penalty spot, and then, in the Brazil 2019 edition, there were incidents in the match that, finally, Argentina won 2-1.

In that game there was a cross between Gary Medell Y LionelMessi, which ended with the expulsion of both players. And although the two players later made amends and posed together in a knockout match, including swapping shirts, it seems there are still sequels.

The duel between Medel and Lautaro at Inter vs. bologna

This Wednesday, Inter received Bologna in Serie A and in that match there was a strong exchange between Medel, the visitor’s player, and the Argentine Lautaro Martínez, local gunner.

When the game was tied 1-1, Martínez simulated an infraction after a cross by Colombian Jhon Lucumí. That generated the protest of the Bologna players, especially Medel, who immediately criticized the Argentine. The two players clashed and the referee showed them a yellow card.

But the issue did not stop there: Martínez insulted Medel and the Chilean challenged him to fight at the exit of the stadium. The video is viral on networks.

From that foul was born Inter’s second goal, scored by Federico Dimarco, and then, Martínez scored the third goal of a game that, little by little, turned into a landslide: Bologna left Giuseppe Meazza with a 6-1 against .

