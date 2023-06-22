In the Utrecht district of Ondiep, several homes have been pelted with eggs in recent days because they had hung a rainbow flag. Residents have also been intimidated and threatened, says mayor Sharon Dijksma, who added that the police are investigating the perpetrators. “This behavior is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it.”
Editorial Utrecht
Latest update:
23:44
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Threats #eggs #thrown #houses #Utrecht #rainbow #flag #Inadmissible
Leave a Reply