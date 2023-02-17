It seems like a joke, but this year marks the third anniversary for one of the most ambitious games of PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Part IIwhich caused controversy due to the incursion of a new character on the campus, Abby. And it seems that this matter continues to generate anger, since to this day her actress continues to receive messages of contempt.

Through social networks, Jocelyn Mettler, has shared a captured message that has given something to talk about, since it seems that he does not want to leave in the past that the character of the actress attacked Joel. She complains that he’s just a tantrum that hasn’t gotten over him in three years, and that apparently he won’t get out of said person until he’s done. naughty dog do something about it.

Here the capture:

Bro I have not been on Naughty Dog’s payroll since 2017. I am not their complaint department. I think you forgot a cc on this one, champ. CW: Harassment, Threats, Stupidity pic.twitter.com/mwDXorDj5M —Jocelyn (@Jocelyn_Mettler) February 16, 2023

This is not even scary. It’s just annoying at this point. I have a fucking office job, for God’s sake. I’m sitting here trying to get through the day and some idiot comes to write me whiny shit. I always picture them crying as they write this. They are pathetic.

Basically what the user is complaining about is the same as always, what happened to Joel in the story. And what is scary is that it is not understood that Mettler He didn’t write the story, they were the writers and director. So the complaint should be direct with Naughty Dog, but it is clear that this is already living in denial. Something frustrating for the actress.

Remember that the game is available for ps4.

Editor’s note: This matter has already begun to tire, and it may get a bit complicated when the second season of the series comes out. Although it is unlikely that things will happen the same way, since the Joel of the series is someone not to be very fond of, since there will not be much waiting time between new seasons.