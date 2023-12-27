Home page politics

The Colorado judiciary is threatened with a primary election following the ruling. The actions of Trump and his fans are not uncommon. What follows the threats?

Denver – Colorado police are working with the FBI. The reason for this is threats to the Supreme Court of the State of Colorado USA. He ruled last week that Donald Trump cannot run in the 2024 primaries in Colorado, triggering a wave of ban proceedings.

At the announcement of the Area codesverdict in Colorado, Trump became angry. On social media, Trump's supporters used similar rhetoric as the ex-president. The whole thing ended in threats against judges, the public prosecutor's office, other people involved and family members. Loud Independent Personal information is said to have been published in some cases.

Between lawsuits, muzzles and threats – the Trump process is nothing new

Special Counsel Jack Smith's team saw the action loudly Independent as “part of a year-long pattern in which people who [von Trump] being publicly targeted, subjected to harassment, threats and intimidation.”

Donald Trump was revered like a pop star during his last two candidacies. © picture alliance/dpa | Jacquelyn Martin

In his case on interference with national elections, prosecutors argued that Trump was taking advantage of “an established practice of using his public platform to target his opponents.” There were also reports of threats to justice officials in Trump's civil fraud trial.

Taking threats from the Trump camp seriously: Strengthen security measures in Denver

Denver police said on Dec. 26 that additional patrols would be conducted around the homes of threatened judges. They declined to reveal details of the investigation due to security and privacy concerns. Vikki Migoya, a spokeswoman for the FBI's Denver office, said loudly The Guardian: “We will vigorously pursue investigations into any threat or use of violence by anyone who justifies their actions with extremist views, regardless of motivation.”

Extremist online forums would also be monitored and filtered for threats against the four judges who were in favor of a ban in the primaries, he said CNN. Previously, the ban only applied until the fourth of January or until that Supreme Court the USA decided on the case. The matter should be resolved by January 5th. The day is the deadline by which the state of Colorado can print its primary election ballots. It is expected that security measures will be maintained in Denver until at least that date.