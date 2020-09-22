Despite Germany’s attempts to save the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with a sum of 1 billion euros, its fate is most likely a foregone conclusion, as the United States authorities intend to form a coalition to prevent the completion of construction.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said about its creation on Monday in an interview newspaper Bild.

“The United States believes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline poses a risk to Europe, as it becomes dependent on gas coming from Russia and also threatens Ukraine. We hope that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not be completed, we are working to build a coalition to prevent this from happening. “– said the head of the State Department.

As you know, the Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two lines of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters. m per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. To date, the construction of the project has been completed by almost 94%. Commissioning was expected at the end of 2019, but the pipe was halted due to US sanctions.

In the FRG itself, talks about stopping the implementation of Nord Stream 2 began after the poisoning of Alexei Navalny by the Russian special services. After the military toxicologists of the Federal Republic of Germany reported that Navalny, according to their information, had been poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group, the tone changed somewhat. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Berlin’s position on Nord Stream 2 may depend on Russia’s further steps in relation to the Navalny incident. Chancellor Angela Merkel supported Maas’s position.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that the poisoning of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was “the last argument” for US President Donald Trump to declare his readiness to support the termination of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

45

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter