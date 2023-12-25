Brescia, threatens ex to burn her with acid: arrested

Yet another violence against a woman at the end of the year. A 35-year-old from Breno, in Valle Camonica, province of Brescia, was arrested by the police on charges of having persecuted her ex-girlfriend, a 33-year-old woman, also threatening to burn her with acid. It's about the first application in the province of Brescia of the deferred flagrant arrest foreseen by the new measures of the Red Code. As soon as the relationship ended, the man began to persecute the 33-year-old ex-girlfriend, with repeated threats, telling her that she would end up like other women who were victims of femicide. The victim therefore turned to the Breno police who arrested the 35-year-old, who will now have to appear before the investigating judge for the validation hearing.

