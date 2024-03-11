She thought she could work it out with her landlord. That he would return the deposit after the lease expired. It turned out differently. She got nothing at all. Only an additional charge of almost 1,000 euros. Overdue service charges, according to the landlord. So she could whistle for her deposit. And she did not receive any justification for those costs.

Meredith, whose last name she does not want to appear in the newspaper for privacy reasons, had always paid the rent properly. About 800 euros for an apartment of almost fifty square meters. From a landlord, Delta Vastgoed, with properties in The Hague's Zeeheldenbuurt. Large mansions, split into small apartments. Meredith knew that landlord didn't have the best reputation. Maintenance complaints – leaks, broken central heating, a defective toilet – were hardly responded to. When snow water dripped down her walls through the gutter in the winter, she had to contact her upstairs neighbors. “And otherwise you will have to look for another place to live,” she received a message from the landlord via app.

Slum landlords in the city: since July last year, the Good Landlordship Act has given municipalities the opportunity to tackle this. From refusing a landlord permit to imposing sanctions for practices such as excessive deposits, unclear service costs or key money. But Meredith was alone when she wanted her deposit back. Just like many other tenants who, according to the Woonbond, encounter the same practices: poor maintenance and intimidating behavior when a tenant complains.

The Hague municipal councilor Samir Ahraui (GroenLinks-PvdA) calls this “abuses” in questions to the council. “Criminal behavior, and that is how it should be approached,” said Vincent Thepass (GroenLinks), co-submitter of the questions. Meredith's landlord, Delta Vastgoed, is specifically mentioned in those questions as one of many landlords who have made abusing tenants “a standard practice.” Delta Vastgoed knows nothing, says Robert Vollebregt of Delta. “We have been renting in The Hague for forty years and if we run into anything, it is unreasonable statements from the rental committee. Tenants are almost always right there.”

Two elevators in De Pionier in The Hague, the right one of which is defective. Photo Bart Maat

Penalty payments

This can be tackled with this new law, says a spokesperson for the Woonbond. “But then there must be enforcement. And that hardly happens in The Hague, like in most cities. So slumlords still have free rein.” A spokesperson for responsible councilor Martijn Balster (Public Housing, PvdA) confirms this limited enforcement. “We are waiting for the Affordable Rent Act, so that we can enforce excessively high rents throughout the city.” Although, according to Balster, successes can already be reported: “Seven penalty payments have been imposed due to intimidation or excessive bail amounts, 130 reports – mostly due to intimidation – and another 20 cases are being processed.” Meanwhile, the spokesperson said, some homeowners have spontaneously reduced their rents and maintenance plans are being submitted more often, because otherwise the municipality would not issue a rental permit.

That was of no use to Meredith in the Zeeheldenbuurt. She had to get back the deposit of 1,590 euros alone and single-handedly. She was not eligible for legal aid. And to be proven right, she had to start two proceedings. One was at the Rental Committee, which makes binding decisions in the event of conflicts about the rental price or maintenance obligations due to service costs. She managed to declare her landlord in default because of those unexpectedly high service costs.

resident De PionierSebastian Meijer They often make such clumsy repairs that the complaints simply return

In addition, she had to take legal action in the subdistrict court to get the deposit back. Once the hearing was scheduled, Delta asked for a postponement. “They started stretching, expecting me to give up.”

Just before the hearing date, the Rent Assessment Committee proved her right. He concluded that very little of the substantiation of the service costs was correct. But when my case came up, there was no one from the opposing side. After which they were postponed again.” Delay again.

Meredith was ruled in favor by the subdistrict court judge last September. But that did not mean she got her deposit back, so she had to call in a bailiff. “I eventually got my money back under threat of seizure.”

Training, threats, poor maintenance and hardly any enforcement by the municipality: residents of De Pionier can talk about it. This former office building, close to Hollands Spoor station, has been converted into a residential complex with nine floors. De Pionier has approximately 180 residential units of just over twenty square meters each. The owner was named 'slum landlord of the year' in 2022, a national award for the worst landlord created by SP Youth.

Also read

When tenants of landlord Cees van Leeuwen complained, they were suddenly left out in the cold

Rat infestations and mold

Rat infestations, mold, defective elevators and leaking drain water: the laundry list of complaints is still endless, says former chairman of the residents' committee, Sebastian Meijer. “But complaining doesn't help. Or they make such clumsy repairs that the complaints return after a few weeks.” Meijer shows how sloppily painted over mold growth. “Then it is busy in the hallway, because the construction workers also sleep here. Suddenly there are eight Polish construction workers in one room. With all the inconvenience that entails.”

The municipality is aware of the maintenance complaints. Officials from the Pandbrigade and the municipal Rent Team are now at home in the complex. Fire safety is checked several times a year after complaints. But according to Meijer, after such an inspection there is a superficial recovery and the rats and mold reappear afterwards. According to him, it is not about the rent, which is not even that high at around 450 euros per residential unit of twenty square meters. “It's about the defects, the key money, the shady service costs and the overdue maintenance. If you complain, the burden of proof lies with the individual tenant. And if things break again after repairs, you have to start the procedure again.” The owner of De Pionier was approached, but could not be reached NRC.

The municipality cannot cope with this new law. Because this is not yet enforced. Meijer knows that litigating with the Rent Assessment Committee about those service costs does not work either. “That is done on an individual basis and the turnover among residents is enormous.”

Collective complaints procedures

The Woonbond therefore advocates collective complaints procedures with the Rent Assessment Committee. Then a ruling on, for example, service costs, would be binding for all tenants. Formally this is possible, but at least fifty percent of the residents must participate. “That doesn't work here,” says Meijer. “Precisely because of that enormous turnover. Or else because the landlord does everything he can to intimidate complaining tenants.”

There are now calls in the House of Representatives to relax the rules for these collective complaints procedures. In questions to responsible minister Hugo de Jonge (Housing, CDA), the GroenLinks-PvdA MP, Habtamu de Hoop, proposes lowering the 50 percent standard, “to combat systematic and commercial abuses in the rental market.” Would lowering that standard work? Meredith has her doubts. When she litigated, she received moral support from her former roommates. “But they did not dare to litigate themselves, despite the far too high service costs. Because you are dependent on that landlord. The Hague is an expensive city to rent. You can't just find something else.”

Exterior of De Pioniera former office building that has been converted into student housing. Photo Bart Maat





Also read

This is what housing shortage looks like