Washington. One in five species of reptiles in the world are threatened with extinction, according to a study covering thousands of them, published yesterday in the journal Nature.

Of the 10,196 reptile species analyzed, 21 percent were classified as endangered, critically endangered or vulnerable to extinction, including the iconic king cobras of South and Southeast Asia.

“This work is a very significant achievement, as it increases our understanding of which species are at risk and where we need to work to protect them,” said ecologist Stuart Pimm of Duke University, who was not involved in the study.

Results of other evaluations

Similar assessments have been done before on mammals, birds and amphibians, influencing government decisions about how to draw national park boundaries and allocate environmental funds.

Work on the reptile study, involving 1,000 scientists and 52 co-authors, began in 2005. The project was delayed by funding problems, said co-author Bruce Young, a zoologist for the nonprofit scientific organization NatureServe.

“When it comes to protection, attention usually goes to furry and feathered vertebrate species,” said Young, who regretted that there is not as much interest for reptiles, which, he assured, are also fascinating and essential for the ecosystem.

The Galapagos Islands marine iguana, the world’s only lizard adapted to marine life, is listed as “vulnerable to extinction,” said co-author Blair Bridges, a biologist at Temple University. It took 5 million years for this animal to adapt to finding food in the sea, he added. He highlighted “how much evolutionary history can be lost if this species” ceases to exist.

Habitat destruction and hunting, among the causes

Six of the world’s sea turtle species are threatened. The seventh is almost certainly in trouble, but scientists lack enough data to make a classification.

On a global scale, the greatest threat to reptile life is habitat destruction. Hunting, invasive species and climate change are also dangers, said co-author Neil Cox, manager of the biodiversity assessment unit at the Union for Conservation of Nature.

Reptiles that live in forested areas, such as king cobras, are more at risk of being threatened with extinction than desert dwellers in part because forests face more damage from human activity, the study concludes.