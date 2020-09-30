Highlights: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan seeks security by writing letter to High Commission in London

After getting threats on social media, MP asked for help from the government

Threatened after posting a picture as Mahishasura Mardini

Trinamool Congress MP and film actress Nusrat Jahan has demanded additional security in London after being threatened with death on social media. Nusrat Jahan, who recently posted his picture as Mahishasura Mardini, was threatened with death. Nusrat Jahan is currently shooting for a Bengali film in London.

On September 18, he had posted the picture on his Instagram and Twitter account, in which he received a threat in the comment box itself. Nusrat has now written a letter to the Indian High Commission in London and the Government of West Bengal for security. The Government of India and the Government of West Bengal have taken cognizance of this letter.

Nusrat Jahan will stay in London till 16 October

Nusrat Jahan currently holds security cover as an MP. After receiving the threat, he has written a letter to the Indian High Commissioner in London and the Government of West Bengal, asking them to provide additional security from September 27 to the middle of October. Nusrat Jahan has said that she will be in London until 16 October. He has said that he is very upset due to the threat and he needs immediate police protection. With this letter Nusrat has also shared screenshots of the comments that he found on social media.

Several times came on the target of fundamentalists

Let us tell you that even in the past, Nusrat has been sharing his picture on social sites after fulfilling all the customs related to Hinduism. At times, fundamentalist organizations have been critical of him. Apart from this, he has also received death threats this time. In view of all this Nusrat Jahan has now demanded security.