Actor-turned-politician Heroine of Bengali films and Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat Nusrat Jahan are getting threatened with death online. Actually Nusrat Jahan had recently done a photoshoot in the form of Goddess Durga, whose pictures she shared on social media. After this Nusrat became a victim of religious hatred and people started criticizing him. Many people have even threatened to kill Nusrat. Nusrat has received such threats in the past as he is married to Nikhil Jain, a Hindu man, after being born into a Muslim family.

After these pictures of Nusrat surfaced, many social media users advised Nusrat to keep the Hindu surname. Nusrat had this photoshoot done on the occasion of Mahalaya as Goddess Durga. He later shared the photos and videos of this photoshoot on social media. After this, she started being trolled on social media.



A user commenting on Nusrat’s photo said in a threatening tone, ‘The time of your death has come close. Fear Allah. Can’t you cover your body? Catch it! Another user wrote in the comment, ‘You change your name from Nusrat Jahan to Nusu Das or Ghosh or Sen.’



Let us tell you that before this Nusrat where trolls took place when she came to Parliament for the first time after her marriage. At that time, the fundamentalists spoke a lot about Nusrat Jahan, but Nusrat bravely stopped speaking of the fundamentalists.

