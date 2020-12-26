Highlights: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait received death threats

Call from unknown number, said, will not leave you alive

BKU national spokesperson Arjun Walia lodged complaint

Ghaziabad

For more than a month, farmers have been sitting on a dharna at UP Gate in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, demanding the withdrawal of the Agricultural Law. Meanwhile, on 26 December ie Saturday, the Assistant National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Arjun Walia has given a tahrir in Kaushambi police station. It has been told that an unknown person has threatened to kill Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, over the phone. The phone has been coming off since then.

Bihar’s accused to threaten

Giving information about this entire matter, the National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said that an unknown person called near Tikait. He described himself as a resident of Bihar and said that if you are sitting on a dharna, how many weapons should be sent to you. In response to this call, Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers are sitting here on dharna. So there is no need for weapons, so why are you talking about selling weapons? The person who called on this said that they will not leave you alive and are bringing weapons for you. For this, they have collected donations from various temples. Rakesh Tikait said that its Tehir police station has been given in Kaushambi.

Investigation started by registering a case based on Tahrir

In this case, the jurisdictional Anshu Jain said that Arjun Balyan, assistant national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, has given a tahrir in Kaushambi police station. In which it is written that Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of his fellow Bhartiya Kisan Union, has received death threats from an unknown phone. Therefore, legal action should be taken by registering their FIR. The jurisdictional informed that while registering a case on the basis of Tahrir, a team of surveillance has been formed in this case and the officials concerned have been directed to take necessary legal action immediately.