I take this space to do therapy: I do not just adapt to the intensity of the calendar. Barça plays so often that I don’t have time to digest the emotions of the games. I stopped following basketball for the same reason: they play so much that it is impossible to order the mechanisms of militancy and loyalty. With Barça de Fútbol, ​​Paso de la Alegría (four days ago with memorable matches) to the concern of seeing thick matches such as those played against lightning and, on Saturday, against Las Palmas. But we continue with the satisfaction of the points, without the critical sophistication – how before what – that, not so much, we applied to Luis Enrique, Valverde, Setién, Koeman or Xavi.

Now it is supposed to write about Saturday’s victory, but with the interference of knowing that tomorrow we play against Atlético. I can pretend that I have an impervious interest to the circumstances, but the truth is that I have not yet passed the ray screen and the task of interpreting how we play against Las Palmas accumulates. Before a game lasted three or four days. Now we live installed in a continuity that atrophy our memory in exchange for establishing the dictatorship of permanent attention. Among the previous ones (today Flick press conference) and post-parties, football itself is phagocyted by statistics and controversies. And the game? There is little time to analyze it, and luck that, in The avant -garde We have competent analysts (I trim their items, but they pile up).

Barça plays so much that I do not have time to digest the emotions of the games

I interpret that if I am not able to adapt to the new times is that I am not a culé as God commands. It would be more honest to explain to you that I cannot comment on almost anything from Saturday’s game, but that I had the impression that the game was thick and that I was only illuminated by Lamine Yamal and Olmo’s play, with that extra dry cut that mitigated me to the usual emotional football.

Does the voracity of the calendar demand to focus on tomorrow? I will be disciplined and today I will follow Flick’s statements and tomorrow I will see the game having forgotten those who play – I would say that in a somewhat worrying way – against Rayo and Las Palmas. Here the phrase “show must go” does not work because, in the name of profitability, the show is devoured by the business. On these contradictions between the usury and the beauty of the game, I recommend that, when they are released, watch the movie Merca to . It is the story of a player representative besieged by debts and bad luck. Live the last days of the market overcoming obstacles of all kinds. One of them is the relationship with his 15 -year -old son who, with ideological retintin, does not lose the opportunity to give him sermons about capitalism and corruption of the system. The representative (magnificent Jamel Debbouze) listens to him with the resignation of the guilty father. In the end, fed up with so much moral superiority, he explains to his son that football is also, in the 2002 Glasgow final, the center of Roberto Carlos that Zidane ends up with a stratospheric volley. “Football is also that, twenty -two years later, I can remind you of this image,” he says. Against the acceleration of time and the mechanization of stimuli, hopefully we do not lose the ability to distinguish between what is functional and banal and what is enduring or eternal.