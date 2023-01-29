DThe Iranian government will send a team of experts to the city of Isfahan to investigate the attacks on a military facility. This was announced by the security committee of the Iranian parliament on Sunday on state broadcaster IRIB. In addition to military experts, members of the Security Committee should also take part in the investigations and then announce the decisions made by the political leadership. According to a report by the state news agency IRNA, an ammunition factory belonging to the Ministry of Defense near the metropolis of Isfahan in central Iran was attacked with several small aircraft on Sunday night. According to the Iranian Defense Ministry, it was a military attack. Three of the aircraft were destroyed by Iranian air defense. No one was injured in the attack.

Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian described the attacks as cowardly and at the same time ridiculous. Such attacks did not undermine the country’s military or nuclear achievements, Iran’s chief diplomat said, according to the Tasnim news agency. Amirabdollahian did not say who he believed was responsible for the attacks. In political circles, however, there is talk of the two Iranian arch-enemies Israel and the USA. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people “familiar with the operation,” that Israel was behind the attacks.

Blink: All options on the table

The US government, meanwhile, has not ruled out military action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Al-Arabiya in an interview during his trip to the Middle East on Sunday that all options were on the table. When asked if that included a military option, Blinken didn’t rule it out. “All options are on the table,” he repeated. However, he also said that the preferred path is through diplomacy. Iran had the chance to return to the international nuclear deal but turned it down, Blinken said. As early as the summer of 2022, US President Joe Biden had not ruled out an attack “as a last resort”.

Negotiations to revive the 2015 Vienna nuclear deal between Iran and the West have been stuck in an impasse for many months. According to diplomats, Tehran blocked an agreement shortly before it was concluded. The brutal repression of the recent protests in Iran had also shaken confidence in the negotiations. The EU condemned the actions of the Iranian security apparatus and imposed new, severe sanctions.







After the United States withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, Tehran no longer adhered to the restrictions agreed in the deal and denied IAEA inspectors access. Iran is currently enriching uranium to a purity of 60 percent. According to the IAEA, this is not significantly below the 90 percent required for nuclear weapons. Iran claims to use its nuclear program for civilian purposes only.

Just a few days ago, the United States completed a large-scale military exercise with Israel. According to media reports, it was the largest military exercise that Israel and the United States have ever held together. The background is growing concerns about Iran’s nuclear program. According to the Israeli military, the exercise was intended to counter a “variety of regional threats”. Since the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979, Israel has been considered the country’s archenemy – and vice versa.