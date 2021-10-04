Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks died on Sunday afternoon at the age of 75 in a car accident, local media report. His partner confirms his death to the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter. Vilks has been under police protection since 2007 because he was threatened after the publication of a cartoon of the prophet Mohammed. In addition to Vilks, there were also two police officers in the police car, who were killed in the accident.

The accident happened near Markaryd, in southern Sweden. The car Vilks was in is said to have ended up on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a truck. The Police of the Southern Region say the cause of the accident is still unclear. In any case, there is nothing to indicate that “someone else was involved in the accident.” The truck driver was injured in the accident and is being treated in hospital.

Vilks became known after the publication of a drawing of the prophet Mohammed with the body of a dog, in the regional newspaper Nerikes Allehanda in 2007. Islamic State (IS) announced it would offer a reward of at least $100,000 to whoever killed him. Vilks was attacked in 2015 when he attended an event on art and profanity in Copenhagen. Vilks was unharmed, a Danish man present died after the public was shot at.

Earlier this year, Danish cartoonist Kurt Westergaard also passed away, who was threatened with death after the publication of Mohammed cartoons. He had been ill for some time and was 86 years old.