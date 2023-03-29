It is encouraging that countries sign international climate agreements, but what about implementation? The Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, threatened by rising sea levels, hopes to take an important step today regarding responsibilities at the United Nations (UN).

More than 120 countries would support Vanuatu’s special request that the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the world’s highest court, issue an advisory opinion on states’ legal obligation to take climate action and the consequences of causing harm elsewhere. As far as the initiators are concerned, the court, which has its seat in the Peace Palace in The Hague, must pronounce on the legal obligations countries have to ‘protect the climate system and other parts of the environment against human emissions of greenhouse gases’. For Vanuatu literally a case of sink or swim.



Quote

The story of Vanuatu made many people aware of the impact of climate change already Maria Veder, legal expert at Greenpeace

Historic act

Maria Veder, legal expert at Greenpeace, speaks of a very good initiative that originated from a movement of young people from the Pacific Islands, the endangered islands in the Pacific Ocean. Law students at the University of the South Pacific campus in Vanuatu presented the idea to their State Department, which in turn received support from other island nations.



Quote

In Western Europe, we might say that 1.5 degrees of warming is dangerous for the climate, but that danger is already a real threat there Maria Veder, legal expert at Greenpeace

For example, a special international coalition was built for a historic request to the UN. “It doesn’t happen often that a petition like the young people who started it gets this far. I think that the story of Vanuatu has once again made many people aware of the impact climate change is already having. In Western Europe we might say that 1.5 degrees of warming is dangerous for the climate, but there, for these islands, that danger has long been a real threat.”

‘Out of Time’

“Vanuatu is out of time,” Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Alatoi Kalsakau Maaukoro said ahead of the vote. “We are doing everything we can, but we are losing this battle for which we are not responsible. There must be some accountability for the significant harm that vulnerable people around the world are now experiencing.” Vanuatu is walking on eggshells: no country or group of countries is explicitly accused of being responsible for the misery in the Pacific.

120 countries already support the motion at the UN, including the Netherlands and all EU countries. The question is whether the really big players such as China, the United States and Saudi Arabia will also come along. The first two would not block the motion.

Future generations

According to Veder, the question is clear. “The highest court has to say what the responsibilities of states are in the light of climate change and Vanuatu approaches it very specifically from the position of the most vulnerable states. They also ask that the interests of future generations be considered.”

Vanuatu expressed that it had already taken a lot of team effort to get to this point, with active involvement in consultations with the UN, diplomatic envoys around the world and civil society advocacy and youth groups. The question now is how long it can take before the ICJ makes statements and countries can actually be called to account for unfulfilled climate promises. Veder suspects that this will take several years.