Mexico City—A change in Mexico’s investment grade would raise interest rates, inhibit investment in the country and reduce fiscal space, experts warned.

The risk of Mexico’s credit rating being downgraded is looming in the face of a higher public deficit, caused by continued government spending on social programs, high debt and the prospect of lower economic growth due to reforms in Congress, experts consulted said.

Of the three major rating agencies, Fitch Ratings has Mexico just one notch below investment grade, so a downgrade by it would downgrade Mexico to speculative grade. The other two, S&P and Moody’s, have the federal government two notches above.

Economist Jorge Chávez Presa recalled that reaching investment grade meant that Mexico was considered a country that was organized to grow economically, reliable and had the capacity to pay.

He warned that losing the investment grade would mean having to incorporate a risk premium into interest rates, which would generate an increase, much greater caution among investors and a reduction in the number of projects that would arrive in Mexico.

“If interest rates rise, it would mean that the government would have to pay more interest on its domestic and foreign debt, and that would reduce the fiscal space to finance and cover the debt with the budget or with the remaining income, unless it goes into further debt,” he said.

“There will be less budget for medicines, because more interest will have to be paid and, above all, there is a commitment to reduce the deficit,” he said.

Victor Manuel Herrera, president of the Economic Studies Committee of the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF), said that one of the first effects of losing the investment grade is the increase in the cost of financing, with high interest rates.

“For all Mexicans, the government, companies and workers, having or not having investment grade is the difference between having fixed-rate loans for 30 years or 5-year loans with a variable rate, as was the case in the 1980s and 1990s.”

He considered that the high government deficit – greater expenditure than income – is no longer compatible with the rating of the government’s sovereign debt.

From 2018 to date, the public deficit went from 2.1 percent to 5.9 currently, and although the Treasury indicates that it will lower it to 3.0 in 2025, many doubt the goal.

“If they cut all public investment, it would not be enough to reduce the deficit to 3 percent. They would have to make cuts in current spending or in social programs,” said Luis de La Calle Pardo, a former official at the Ministry of Economy.

Another element that would impact the investment grade is the package of reforms to the Judiciary and the disappearance of autonomous bodies.