The Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Forces Oleksandr Syrsky said he was forced to make “personnel decisions” regarding some brigade commanders of the Eastern Front whose actions “threaten the lives and health” of his soldiers. “I continue to work on the Eastern Front. Within three days it became completely clear why… some brigades manage to block enemy attacks and hold their positions, while others do not,” Syrsky said on Telegram.

“It depends first and foremost on the brigade commander, his training, his experience and his ability to make adequate and balanced decisions,” he underlined. Syrsky replaced Valerii Zaluzhny as commander-in-chief on February 8, amid broader personnel changes in military leadership.

In recent months Ukraine has had to face growing challenges on the battlefieldas US military aid remains blocked while Russia increases pressure on the front.