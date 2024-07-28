Home page World

Annika Ketzler

The Japanese beetle is approaching Germany. A district has now expanded its protective measures. The threat situation has become “significantly worse”.

Hamm – Climate change is causing more and more exotic animal species to settle in this country. for example the Asian tiger mosquito in North Rhine-Westphalia And also a larger mosquito species is currently on the riseNow a metallic-looking beetle with a green head is making itself comfortable in Germany – the Japanese beetle, which originally comes from northern China and Japan.

“Threat situation worsens”: Japanese beetle approaches Germany

The Japanese beetle can easily be confused. Its appearance is similar to our native May and June beetles. And also with the garden chafer or the larger rose beetle According to the Baden-Württemberg state parliament, the Japanese beetle is easily confused. The difference: According to experts, these beetles do not cause any significant damage – but the Japanese beetle does.

Because: “Due to the high danger to our native ecosystems posed by this pest, reporting the occurrence or suspicion is legally mandatory in accordance with Articles 14 and 15 of Regulation (EU) 2016/2031,” writes the State Forest and Wood Authority of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The small beetles can cause considerable damage: the animals attack orchards, vineyards, forests, green spaces and gardens. They eat everything from more than 300 plant species. And: there are no natural enemies in this country.

The Japanese beetle is getting closer and closer to the German border. © Uli Deck/dpa

How to recognize the Japanese beetle:

Size: about 1 centimeter tall

Appearance: shiny green head, brown wings, white tufts of hair on the abdomen

District in Baden-Württemberg – infestation zone established due to Japanese beetle

Now the pest is approaching Germany. The adult animals, which are capable of flying, spread as “hitchhikers” via various transport routes (rail, ship, plane, truck), according to the State Forest and Wood Authority of North Rhine-Westphalia. According to the Augustenberg Agricultural Technology Center (LTZ) in Karlsruhe, “the threat situation for the southwest has become significantly more severe.” The district of Lörrach in Baden-Württemberg has expanded its protective measures following further finds of the voracious Japanese beetle in Switzerland.

The finds have recently come so close to the border that the district has now set up a so-called infestation zone for protection for the first time in Germany, as the LTZ announced. And an additional buffer zone of five kilometers. According to the LTZ, parts of the communities of Grenzach-Wyhlen and Weil am Rhein (Lörrach district) are also located in this buffer zone. The aim: to prevent female beetles from laying eggs.

In Basel, 77 beetles have now been caught, most of them at the first location where they were found. In order to prevent the beetle from spreading further, among other things, plant or soil material may only be transported out of the so-called infestation zones under strict conditions.

“In some regions near the border in southern Baden, additional beetle traps are being set up, monitoring is being intensified and green waste may only be removed from the area of ​​a buffer zone if it is guaranteed that no beetles will be transported with it,” writes the Baden-Württemberg state parliament.

Help from the population needed In order to prevent the Japanese beetle from settling in the area, the experts are relying on the help of the public: if such a beetle is spotted, it should be caught, frozen and photographed. According to the Baden-Württemberg state parliament, the photo should be sent to: [email protected], stating the location where it was found.

The Plant Protection Service has installed an additional 55 attractant traps along the main traffic routes in Baden-Württemberg to monitor the Japanese beetle.