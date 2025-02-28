The partridge huntwith claim It is a deeply rooted tradition in the Andalusian rural environment. It is in the roots and identity of Andalusia. In addition, the essence of this modality is based on a deep knowledge of the natural environment and the love and respect for red partridge. It is a way of interacting with nature, which today remains when transmitted from generation to generation as part of the legacy of the Andalusian rural culture. A great treasure.

And is that talking about Perdiz with claim in Andalusia is talking about passion, art, culture, hunting, field … A hobby that brings together the interest of people who treasure an antiquísimo cultural legacy. In fact, the Autonomous Community has around 25,000 hunting licenses for this hunting modality, one of those that has a higher roots in Mediterranean areas. Its origin is traceable in classic texts and other ancient testimonies, and although its practice has varied little over the years, the use of gunpowder and firearms has largely replaced traps, ties and stocks. Likewise, the hunt for the forgiz with claim is based on biological processes and transmits from generation to generation an empirical and oral knowledge, strengthening the identity of the cuquilleros. In this sense, the interpretation of the song of this bird, which allows predicting its behavior, is considered by many as the most crucial aspect of this practice. In addition, the Andalusian Federation of Hunting (FAC) It has 1,400 societies or hunter clubs in Andalusia, which is an average of two of them per municipality. And in more than 85% of these clubs or societies there is a partridge section with claim; that is, a group of hunters who practice this modality, which evidences The roots of this tradition within Andalusian social hunting.

Bird used as a claim and red partridges



Pepe Melero





With regard to the cultural recognition of the modality, we must recently highlight a decisive step. And it is that the Junta de Andalucía has started the process to Declare the hunt for the forgiz with claim as a good of cultural interest (BIC)from a report prepared by the Department of Social Anthropology of the University of Seville, promoted by the Andalusian federation of Hunting with the collaboration of the Artemisan Foundation. This statement will not only mean unprecedented institutional support in Spain, but will also guarantee its protection, dissemination and permanence as part of the Andalusian cultural heritage. Moreover, this initiative will be a pioneer nationwide, since No other territory has granted similar recognition to this hunting modality.

Specifically, the declaration as a good of cultural interest of Andalusia will allow disseminate and promote the values ​​of this ancestral hunting mode. An authentic Andalusian heritage; An activity of clear ethnological interest. The deep knowledge of the partridge and the territory in which it lives, the immense own and unique vocabulary of the claimers, crafts and trades linked to a modality that remains closely linked to tradition, the gastronomy around the Queen of Minors Feel and live as their peoples do.









Thus, being declared of cultural interest would be Something historical for this modalityin addition to a reason for celebration for all the people who hunt the partridge with claim. With this achievement, the coming generations would also have assured this entrenched hunting tradition.

A balance between conservation and tradition

As in all hunting modalities, the forgive with claim is governed by sustainability criteria that establish skillful periods and captures. However, in Andalusia, this practice lived a key moment in 2010, when the European Commission, at the request of environmental groups, asked the Government of Spain for its prohibition because it considered that it violated the European Birdswhich prevents hunting in periods of heat, reproduction and breeding.

The hunting sector, however, defended that the forgive with claim is not based on the mating, but on The territorial dispute between males. To demonstrate it, the Andalusian Federation of Hunting, the Ministry of Environment of the Board and the University of Córdoba undertook a scientific study. Its objective was clear: to determine precisely the periods of reproduction and breeding in Andalusia, and adapt the hunting times to respect them. Revealing results were obtained from this study. In fact, it was proven that The phenology of partridge varies according to the area and, above all, altitude. Thus, in the order of Vedas of 2012 differentiated groups of hunting predictions were established depending on the land, assigning specific dates for each one. This allowed guarantee the sustainability of the practice and conservation of the populations of Red Perdiz. In addition, the study and measures adopted were so rigorous that the European Commission ended complies with environmental regulations.

Challenges and initiatives

Despite strict hunting regulations, The Red Perdiz faces an important population decline. Scientific studies indicate as the main cause agricultural intensification, which seriously affects biodiversity. In response to this situation, the Andalusian federation of Hunting has launched several initiatives aimed at conservation of the species. One of them is the Minor hunting recovery plan in Andalusia (prem)which is driven by the Federation itself and seeks reverse the decrease in populations of minor hunting species. This program establishes strategic guidelines to protect and restore natural habitats, mainly responsible for the loss of biodiversity. In addition to sensitizing all the actors involved about the importance of preserving these environments, the pream proposes concrete solutions to harmonize agricultural and forestry activity With the conservation of wildlife, thus ensuring its long -term sustainability.

Another initiative is the Framework Projectpromoted by the European Union, which seeks to develop An agriculture model that respects and favors biodiversity without compromising crop profitability. In Spain, its experimental application in the municipality of Aguilar de la Frontera has put into practice new techniques for manage vegetation in the olive grovespromoting an ecological balance that benefits both agricultural production and fauna that inhabits these spaces.

And also deserves to be taken into account RUFA PROJECTwhich focuses on The recovery of red partridge and other steppe species through the creation of demonstrative predictions and farms, as well as the formation of ‘Perdicheros Groups’. Its purpose is to establish sustainable agricultural and hunting management models, directly involving hunters, farmers and owners in the conservation of these species. In Andalusia, it has been successfully implemented in the Society of Hunters «Crestagallo», of the Malaga town of Almargen, achieving significant results in the recovery of the red partridge. Thanks to the involvement of the Andalusian Hunting Federation, the project has been institutionally recognized, achieving The unanimous support of the Andalusian Parliament In 2021 as an example of good practices in hunting management and the preservation of natural heritage.

An engine for the Andalusian rural environment

On the other hand, in addition to representing a cultural tradition, the hunt for the forgiz with claim is A source of wealth and employment in the Andalusian rural environment. This is justified that the activity generates income through licenses, hunting tourism and associated services, contributing to set population in areas where the exodus of people is a growing problem. Also, It encourages sustainable management of the territoryencouraging the conservation of natural habitats of these birds.

Group of Red Perdices in a rural area of ​​Andalusia



Fac





Regarding economic data directly linked to the forgive with claim, the hunting farms dedicated to breeding and marketing They represent an important subsector that generates employment and economic movement. To hunt this species, the bird that is used as “claim” must be acquired in a certified hunting farm; Only in Andalusia there are 46 legalized by the Boardall with a business line in the breeding of partridges for claim, a market that generates a remarkable economic movement.

He hunting tourism linked to this hunting modality It is also considerable. In this sense, many Andalusian hunters and outside Andalusia move to areas such as the Sierra Norte de Córdoba or the Sierra Norte de Sevilla exclusively to practice the claim. To do this, they hire rural accommodations, they travel hundreds of kilometers (with the consequent spending on gasoline and maintenance) and buy cartridges and utensils, which is an economic injection. Depending on the area or area, the hunt for the red partridge with claim in Andalusia VA This 2025 of January 18 As of March 23, during every day of the week.

In short, the hunt for forgive with claim is an example of how tradition, respect for the environment and rural economy can live in perfect balance. The close statement as a cultural interest of this modality will strengthen its role in Andalusian identity and guarantee its continuity over time, ensuring that this practice remains A link between culture, nature and rural development in Andalusia.

Image of a group of hunters of the Andalusian Hunting Federation



Antonio Gallardo



The economic and social impact of hunting in Andalusia Image of a hunter with a bird used as a claim

Antonio Gallardo

From a general perspective, covering all the modalities, the hunting activity in Andalusia has 160,000 licensed hunters, of which more than 90,000 are federated, constituting the second sports activity with more licenses in the Autonomous Community. In addition, there are more than 7,500 hunting, private or sports, 81% of the regional territory and almost seven million hectares. Likewise, the hunting activity uses around 45,000 people in Andalusia and has an impact on the Andalusian GDP of 3.5 billion euros, according to a report by the Deloitte consultant. In fact, in many rural areas of the region, hunting is the only economic resource, so it guarantees its viability and future.