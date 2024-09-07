Governor Ruben Rocha He launched a strong warning to the carriers of urban passageif they go up the prices of the rates on their own, in an arbitrary manner, will cancel the concessions.

And it is that during the last days have arisen tugs among the state authorities and the leaders of the carrier alliances that require a increase substantial to the rates, and the clearest example of the rebellion is the leader of ATUSUM, from Los Mochis, Raúl Delgado, who threatens to increase he passage even if the government does not authorize them.

The carriers demand 2 pesos increasethat goes up to 14 pesos in general already 16 for units that have air conditioningwhile the Government offers to authorize them only 50 cents.

On the one hand, the transporters are right, because in recent months they have faced price increases for all inputs, but the authorities remind them that they are not the owners of the concessions and that a very high rate would affect the economy of the users and the entire population.

We will see how this confrontation ends because it is known that the governor is usually firm in his decisions.

Medley. Now a good target has emerged from the office of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum with the appointment of General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo as Secretary of National Defense and Admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales as Secretary of the Navy.

These appointments clear up the uncertainty about who will bear the brunt of the fight against crime and also the administration of several: ports, airports, customs and even the interoceanic corridor and possibly the construction of several mega projects of the federal government, due to the large tasks entrusted to the armed forces during the government of the 4T.

Unless there is a step back and the decision is made to confine the military to the barracks.

GASOLINE. In the country, yesterday the average price of a liter of regular gasoline was 24 pesos and 11 cents, in Sinaloa it was 22.34 pesos and in Los Mochis it was around 26 pesos, which confirms once again that the people of Mochis pay much more for gasoline than the rest of the people of Sinaloa and the Mexicans.

AWARD. The National Institute for Federalism and Municipal Development awarded the prize to the Drinking Water Board for the project, “JAPAMA Humanism on your side” and upon receiving it, Mayor Gerardo Vargas committed to continue exercising a government of good practices and successful public policies.

UAS. The countdown has begun between UAS authorities and the State Congress, as today is the deadline to hold the consultation for the reform of the organic law and if the university is betting that time will pass and the case will be dismissed, it must be taken into account that the future leader of the JUCOPO, María Teresa Guerra, is considered to be tougher and could tighten the rules more strongly.

CONDOLENCE. Sincere condolences to Sinaloa businessman Jesús Vizcarra Calderón.

