Amr Mostafa, while promoting the song through his accounts on the communication sites, expressed his happiness with this decision, because he wished that “Kawkab Al Sharq” would sing a song from his tune.

In response to Mustafa’s video, producer Mohsen Jaber issued an official statement attacking the composer, and asking him not to release the song in full, as he said that he had an official power of attorney from all the legal heirs of Umm Kulthum, threatening that he would take all legal measures to stop the song.

Jaber stressed that he would take all legal measures to stop any farce or tampering with Umm Kulthum’s voice, indicating that Umm Kulthum is a great symbol that no one may copy, distort, or tamper with, according to what was stated in the statement issued by him.

In turn, Dr. Ashraf Abdel Rahman, critic and music historian, revealed his opinion on the use of modern technology, such as artificial intelligence and its impact on singing, saying: “The use of modern technology is a very important thing in music, and the emergence of a new distribution system helped development, but I am against the use of artificial intelligence or modern technology in music.” Revive a voice like Umm Kulthum or Abdel Halim Hafez.

The music historian pointed out that the negatives have become widespread in the field of art, such as distorting the heritage of the greats, explaining this by saying: “If one of these greats were alive now, I think they would have strongly rejected this matter, because singing is basically a sense of the word and melody, so how Technology can replace these things, how do we put Umm Kulthum in this form, which is a pyramid from the pyramids of art!

He added, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “I believe that legal measures must be taken by the Syndicate of Musical Professions to stop this distortion. Let us leave the greats who left us with their immortal works to remain in their splendor, because this is tantamount to exhuming graves.”

Abdel Rahman talked about concerts that used the “hologram” technology and the difference between it and the use of artificial intelligence to evoke the voice of Umm Kulthum or artists in general, indicating that the “hologram” depends on formal use and there is no manipulation of sound, melodies or words, but rather There will be an embodiment of the artists of the beautiful time on stage.

The music historian pointed out that this “gives a good impression on the spectator, and there is no objection to it and its use is positive, but the use of artificial intelligence technology and sound manipulation is distortion, because the sound, words and melodies should not be manipulated.”

Technological development storms the world of singing

Regarding his opinion on the use of modern technologies in the world of singing, Ahmed Esmat, a consultant in media technology and digital transformation, told Sky News Arabia, “The use of modern technology such as artificial intelligence in singing is not new. Hologram concerts have previously been organized for Mrs. Umm Kulthum inside and outside Egypt.” However, he stressed that “it is assumed that the situation will be legalized from a moral point of view, and intellectual rights will be sought and protected.”

Esmat demanded, “The necessity of setting conditions for this matter, because it is not necessary, for example, to organize concerts for Umm Kulthum and use her voice, while she sings mahraganat songs.”

He explained, “The real problem is that technological development has become faster than ethical, behavioral, and legal directives. America and Europe are seeking to legalize these technologies, and there must be a role for the Arab region in this matter.”

legal trouble

With regard to the legal opinion in the case, lawyer Ayman Mahfouz told Sky News Arabia that only the heirs of Umm Kulthum or those who hold a power of attorney among them have the right to exploit her name and her songs, and they have the right to object to Amr Mustafa’s exploitation of her name and sue him.

Mahfouz stated that “artistic creativity is the property of its author or his heirs, and there is a law against violations of authors’ rights as well and infringement on them.”

He pointed out that artistic works such as songs, videos or the like are subject to legal protection for a period of 50 years, even after the death of the creator or author of creative works, of which, of course, is Umm Kulthum.

Mahfouz concluded by stressing that Amr Mustafa is in legal trouble and legal measures may be taken against him, because the artistic heritage is not permissible for anyone and has legal controls.