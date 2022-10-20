HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

THE MOCHIS

October 20, 1972

Zacapela between police and students. In the face of popular approval, the State Government finally took energetic action, mobilizing the Judicial and Municipal Police to rescue the public service vehicles that UAS elements had held hostage for 15 days. During the actions, zacapelas and even shootings were registered, of which nine were injured, three of them police officers, a young girl and five young men, none of them students.

Threat of crisis in Uruguay. Montevideo. The resistance of the military to comply with an order from the defense ministry and release four detained doctors could lead to a government crisis. An opposition newspaper says in a headline that “troops are quartered” and that the minister was “disobeyed” and would resign. The defense minister met with the president, Juan María Bordaberry, and then told reporters that the order for the release of the doctors was given by him and not by the president, although he admitted that he had consulted with the chief magistrate.

His last words were “I hope the doctors are released.” In the Senate it was denounced that in the military facilities where the doctors were detained, they had been victims of torture. The military judge who heard the case ordered the release of the four doctors, which was not carried out. The order was reiterated by the minister and until now, no information had been given about their release. The Uruguayan Medical Union, which practically brings together almost all doctors, decreed a 24-hour strike in protest at the imprisonment of colleagues. The strike was extended to 72 hours, given the delay in executing the order.

Heir to the García Félix family. The mischievous stork scored a ten during the visit he made to the home of engineer Jorge García and Lorena Félix de García, presenting them with a handsome man who, you can imagine, brings his proud parents a step above the clouds. The birth occurred on the 17th and the pretty mother’s friends, a day later, celebrated a baby shower in her honor that they had already scheduled. Both mother and baby are in perfect health.

October 20, 1997

The threat of drug trafficking. During a visit to Los Mochis by the prestigious journalist and writer Carlos Monsiváis, he warned about the threat posed by drug trafficking, since it could devastate national life. Similarly, the commander of the IX Military Zone, General Guillermo Martínez, defended the Army, which has been affected by the actions of a few who have been found to have links with the illicit activity. He should worry society, especially Sinaloa, the fact that most of the big drug lords are from our state.

Elections in Cuba. Havana. Without an electoral campaign and with only one party to choose from, Cubans went en masse to the polls to elect their municipal councils. President Fidel Castro cast his vote at a polling station where he was received with applause and cheers and declared that this election is “the most democratic of all democracies.” However, he ruled out the possibility of extending the elections for the position of president. “No one has talked about it, nor has it been thought about,” said Castro, who has ruled the island since 1959.

