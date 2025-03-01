‘Threat in the air’ is bad enough for Hollywood not to have to forgive Mel Gibson

While he was in front of Joe Rogan, on January 9, Mel Gibson suspected that his house could be burning. It is what happened: the Los Angeles fires reached the Pacific Palisades neighborhood and razed the actor and director’s mansion, to which later It would take importance saying “at least I have no pipe problems.” With the same mocking attitude, relaxed, that Gibson had shown during the recording of The Joe Rogan Experiencesuccessful podcast that took off in the USA during the pandemic for the controversial profile of the guests and the lightness with which its presenter introduced conspiracy or anti -vacuum messages. That day Gibson defended, without going any further, that cancer could be cured with antiparasitic drugs, veterinary use.

From a time to this part Gibson is personified tranquility. It may be because, as he says, he has been sober for more than ten years. But surely American politics also influence. A week after losing his mansion Donald Trump appointed him, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight its “ambassadors” In Hollywood. The president, back to the White House for a second term, intends through these celebrities to protect his image within the film industry, which in his opinion has historically been marked by the affinities to the Democratic Party. Gibson himself must have suffered these biases, because all this has coincided with the premiere of his new film, and his development has strongly had to be totally independent.

Threat in the air It is a low -budget production that was recorded for a few weeks of 2023 and was not affected by the double strike of actors and screenwriters; He was independent to the point that no one of those involved was affiliated with the corresponding union. Later he found distribution in the US through Lionsgate: medium -sized seal that last year dared to release another “cursed” director like it was Francis Ford Coppola with Megalopolis. The bad press that Coppola could have had – with accusations of inappropriate behavior with several actresses in the filming of his last film; Coppola subsequently demanded the medium that published it – is small on the other hand in front of the controversies that Gibson accumulates, and that has forced him to maintain a low profile in recent years.

Threat in the air It opens, then, within a curious ambivalence: its rough appearance, the minimum scale of its ambitions – 90 minutes of suspense with the only scenario of a plane that crosses Alaska with Mark Wahlberg of pilot -, they fit a phase in which Gibson had lost the favor of the industry he would enjoy so much. But the film opens just when that favor could well return, thanks to the new political moment of the US.

Mel Gibson Hollywood misadventures

Almost ten years have passed since To a manprevious film by Gibson as director. Before To a man another ten years had passed since Apocalyptobeing right in this first interval when things were dramatically sported for the interpreter of Mad Max. A few months after this epic over the Mayan civilization – the dessert admired by criticism and public – came to Cinemas, Gibson was arrested for drunk driving and in full confrontation with the agents said that “the Jews are responsible for all the wars of the world.” Three years later some recordings came to light where Gibson mistreated his partner Oksana Grigorieva with his daughter in the middle, saying that “if you raped a herd of blacks you would deserve it.”

Naturally it was a hard setback for its public image. To Gibson, who in the early 2000 had decided to put aside the main roles to focus on directing, he was going to cost him since then to raise projects, and how little he could achieve was thanks to influential friendships like Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster – who in 2011 invited him to star in THE CASTOR with a character of reminiscences undoubted to his person – or Whoopi Goldberg. This support was enough for the time to, the industry decided to forgive him big, and To a man It was nominated for six Oscar including better address.

Glory days returned to Gibson, thanks to the acquiescence of an industry that preferred to celebrate the work before the author. In the 90s, with BraveheartGibson had equated the nearby achievements of Kevin Costner and Clint Eastwood – in Dancing with wolves and Without forgiveness– As an actor who was encouraged to direct with dazzling results, and To a man It was a solid and emotional show again. Hollywood’s forgiveness, however, was brief. It soon exploded the Metoo and the social climate hardened around Gibson. Who, trying to surf that wave, came to support the movement and to declare what would bring “A change”.





He did not convince anyone. Shortly after Gibson – who claimed not to have voted either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections – appeared with a leading role in On the other side of the law by S. Craig Zahler, in an illustrative gesture of being aware of what was coming. On the other side of the law I was sponsored By Cinetateessential brand of what we could call the “indie American reactionary ”. That is, an amalgam of small stamps that subscribe the maxim that Hollywood is dominated by the Democratic elites. The particularity of this environment is that their convictions are not so supporting Trump, as of simply satisfying market niches than the mainstream be neglecting (by political correction or whatever).

Hence this indie You can offer paranoid eyes to health protocols against Coronavirus –Immuneimagining at the end of 2020 that The confinement extended four years-, public successes assigned to the so -called cinema Faith Based – Religious plates of exacerbated Christianity – or simply just give work to “canceled” interpreters to annoy the statute Wokecase of Gina Carano heading Terror on The Prairie After being fired from The Mandalorian. Gibson is in necessity at the intersection of these last two aspects, as it is supposed to be canceled and is also the providential father of cinema Faith Basedthanks to the huge inaugural success of The Passion of Christ In 2004. Threat in the air It arises from here, but with nuances that may evidence that Gibson is not entirely comfortable in this environment.

Be a façade with a nose clamp

Gibson’s incursions into the cinema Faith Based They have not been numerous. Perhaps it is because the director’s beliefs are extreme even for the main flat of this movement – Gibson is a sedevacantist Catholic: that is, it does not accept the mandate of the Pope and believes that the Church is disoriented or manipulated from the Second Vatican Second The Passion of Christ You have to go to The miracle of Father Stu of 2022. Gibson had a secondary role and produced, being the film signed by Rosalind Ross – Gibson’s part of Gibson, 34 years younger than him – in his debut to the direction, and starring Mark Wahlberg as a boxer converted in priest.

Wahlberg – another very religious type And very racist– And Gibson have made good crumbs. Wahlberg has focused on the promotion of the film and is responsible for a good part of the delusional that results: plays the pilot who has hired a government agent (Michelle Dockery, Bridgerton) to transport it to her and an accountant (Topher Grace, whom we saw recently in Heretic) that will testify against the mafia. The situation is complicated when, in full flight, the protagonist discovers that the pilot is not the one who claims to be, but that it is a criminal who has received the commission of murdering the accountant. That is why he has killed the real pilot and that is why – although you were a convincing reason – he has a hairdresser that soon falls revealing his baldness.

Wahlberg’s false bald is the most memorable of Threat in the airidentifying a ridiculous character who never becomes fearsome but not especially funny. Apart from threats and outbreaks of violence so that the film lacks the smallest suspense, it only knows how to disturb its passengers with continuous sexual and homophobic comments. This has its grace, in reality, because it is the only briza of anti-procreation hooligrarism that translates Threat in the airand that opposes the bravery of the protagonist – a woman who in addition to Wahlberg has to face a corrupt boss – or even the sympathy of a secondary, Hasan (Maaz Ali), who helps him from the ground being his interpreter being a man of Indian and Pakistani roots.





Of Threat in the air It is surprising the scarce vigor of Gibson’s staging – talstically torn and dealing with a painful cygi who does not justify the low budget – as much as the aseptic that is from the point of view of the point of the indie reactionary. With his positive drawing of women and minorities, Threat in the air It seems to be afraid of raising his voice and bothering anyone, remembering when Gibson praised Metoo eight years ago. The film is a vestige of those years that does not distance much from the number of forgettable films that Gibson has been chaining as an actor, with the same filmmaker folding his expressiveness to a productive standard border.

And why? Surely because, when Gibson was filming her, he didn’t have in mind that Trump could return to the White House. Still longing for the days when Hollywood respected Gibson, he didn’t want to mean, he didn’t want to ‘Give the cultural battle ‘. Located in anyone’s land – who hide his beliefs but working out of necessity within the ecosystem that best fit them – he has had to take out a painful film that does not serve as entertainment of series B or as an ironic enjoyment. A film off, forgettable, but perhaps it could be a turning point.

In recent times there has been no greater sensation within the cinema Faith Based —Are initially I would like to camouflage himself as a Thriller rejected by the industry— that Sound of Freedom. Its protagonist and promoter, Jim Caviezel, has few degrees of separation with Gibson. Because, beyond its fervent religiosity and attachment to conspiracy theories – alternative medicine against cancer of the author of the author of Braveheart We went directly to the imaginary Qanon – Caviezel was the protagonist of The Passion of Christand it will be again from the sequel that Gibson has been preparing for years. It is his next film, he will shoot him just after Threat in the air.

Gibson has cost a lot to get this project ahead. Hollywood had turned its back on him, the media offered by the indie reactionary were insufficient. But now that Trump has returned to the White House and Threat in the air It can only be an experience to forget, its moment has arrived. The subtitle of THE PASSION OF CHRIST 2 –Resurrection– It is then plagued with symbology, and threatening to be threatened on an industry about to dive into its darkest time.