CDMX.- A wave of executions to the south of CDMX that coincided with a broadcast video by alleged members of the criminal organization known as The Michoacan Family warning about its progress in the Milpa Alta and Tláhuac municipalities, led to the activation of a strong operation headed by Sedena and the National Guard.

In a recording broadcast on social networks, around 40 alleged members of La Familia Michoacana showed their weapons “muscle” sending a clear message to their rivals.

One of the organization’s spokespersons claims to already control municipalities in the State of Mexico and CDMX and to be moving steadily towards the conquest of more territory.

In turn, they issued personal threats to subjects identified as Brandon Montealgre, Israel, Paco and Victor.

The Milpa Alta mayor’s office shared a video and a brief message on social networks to reassure the public.

“To guarantee your safety at this time, the Secretariat for Citizen Security, in coordination with the National Guard and SEDENA, are carrying out a security operation to prevent crimes in their different modalities, implementing dynamic patrolling, checking people and vehicles, to safeguard the integrity of the citizenry. With the presence of more than 200 elements in 50 vehicles and they tour the different towns of the Milpa Alta Mayor’s Office”.

