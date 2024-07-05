Threads, after a year since its launch it seems like a ghost town

A year has passed since the launch of Threadsthe social network presented by Half with the ambitious goal of transforming the social media landscape and, perhaps, dethroning Twitter. Yet despite high expectations and a fast start, the service failed to deliver on its promise of a new era of digital communication defined by kindness and inspiration.

How he writes Richard Moon on The printthe social network presents a series of evident problems, which manifest themselves through the Content posted by users: requests for photoshop to remove unwanted objects in photos, superficial polls, and posts that deal with trivial or even debatable topics. Instead of becoming a forum for constructive debate and information, Threads it has been reduced to a space for often trivial sharing, a far cry from the educational and respectful environment envisioned by Zuckerberg.

According to Luna, the experience of Threads offers several critical reflections on the difficulties of launching and maintaining a successful social network. The initial high level of interest did not translate into substantial usage or regular engagement by users. Although sign-ups were rapid and massive, thanks to the ease of creating a profile via Instagramthis did not ensure continuous or deep interaction.

Furthermore, the loyalty of users to free and established platforms like Twitter shows that a new platform has to offer much more to convince people to switch. The real strength of a social networks lies in its active and engaged community, a lesson that Threads seems to have learned the hard way. Users expect not only new features but also an environment that values ​​and encourages meaningful and respectful discussions.

Another crucial point is the gap between the promises and the reality of the product offered. Threads It has seen rapid growth in terms of user numbers, but has not developed the expected features or content quality in parallel. As a result, it has disappointed many, leading to a disengagement even by those who were initially enthusiastic.

Even though it matters now 175 million usersthe key metric of daily engagement remains uncertain, suggesting that many profiles may simply be dormant. This highlights a lack of genuine and consistent engagement, a key factor in the long-term success of any social platform.