Meta Platforms’ new text-based social media offering, Threads, garnered a whopping 10 million signups in the first seven hours of launch, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed in a post about the new platform, which launched today (6 July) in more than 100 countries, although it is not currently available in the European Union due to regulatory uncertainties. Users can access Threads via computer or app, using an existing Instagram account and with the same username, and having the ability to transfer followers from the popular photo sharing app to immediately create a new network of contacts. Posts are limited to 500 characters and can include links, photos and videos up to five minutes long. Meta Platforms also said they are working to make the offering compatible with open and interoperable social networks that they believe can shape the future of the internet. It’s not the first time a challenger to Twitter has appeared in the social arena, albeit contenders like Donald Trump’s Truth Social, Bluesky Social (an invite-only firm that counts Twitter creator Jack Dorsey as a board member) and Mastodon failed to capture a user base large enough to worry Musk.