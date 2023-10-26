Zuckenberg stated the prospects of Threads, a social network and alternative to X, which currently has just under 100 million active users per month.

On the occasion of the presentation of the financial results for the third quarter of 2023, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, announced that Threads, the text-based platform associated with Instagramhas a number of monthly users of just under one hundred million.

This result was consistent with the data produced in the first weeks of the launch of the service. The owner of Instagram and Facebook also proposed that, trusting in progressive growth trends, Threads could reach the remarkable milestone of one billion users in the next few years.

This figure is of particular importance considering that the Threads service is not yet available in Europe.

Ambition and prospects Threads is Meta's social network launched last summer, but not yet available in Europe The objective outlined with Threads is to develop an application based on a more positive approach compared to the competition identified in "X", the now former Twitter. In fact, there have been frequent explicit criticisms directed at the longest-standing textual social network, mainly due to the environment it hosts, which is considered toxic. Elon Musk has expressed some concern regarding Threads, arriving at threaten legal action against Metaciting the hiring of former employees from "X." The current numbers do not yet seem to satisfy Zuckerberg, who would like a platform aimed at a wider audience of users, considering the possibility of reaching billions of people to be solid. It's important to note, however, that the number of monthly active users may not be the best indicator of engagement on Threads.

This is because even people who open the app or website occasionally are counted as “active”.

Threads saw a notable increase in subscribers over the course of a week, but has steadily seen declining numbers since then.