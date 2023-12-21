After arriving in Europe, Meta aims for the “Fediverse”: the first steps have been announced to make Threads compatible with Mastodon and other federated platforms.
Threads, the “answer to X” owned by Meta, closely interconnected to Instagram, has finally reached European territory, five and a half months after its global launch.
With this launch, Threads has become available in almost every part of the globe, with the exception of some countries such as Iran and Russia.
With us, you can view content on Threads even without an accountbut without being able to then interact with them.
In the days before the release in Europe, Zuckerberg's ownership began the first public tests to connect the service to the so-called Fediverse.
At a time of growing excitement about ActivityPub in the social media industry, Meta announced that it has taken the first steps towards making Threads compatible with Mastodon and the rest of the fediverse.
But what is it exactly?
Web 3.0?
What is colloquially known as fediverse, a portmanteau of the words federation and universe, is a set of decentralized services that operate on the ActivityPub protocolwhich allows users to connect and communicate with people on other servers.
An informal set, therefore, of decentralized servers that operate according to open source standards.
Unlike traditional social networks, Fediverse allows users to connect and communicate seamlessly across different platforms.
To illustrate, consider sending a tweet on Facebook or engaging with a reel on Instagram via TikTok.
Another parallel can be made with sending emails.
There are different domains, such as Gmail and Outlook: if you use a different service than the recipient, you can still communicate with each other.
The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, explained this perspective through a series of posts declaring that the test currently underway constitutes a small but significant step towards the interoperability of Threads with other apps that use ActivityPub, such as Mastodon, another alternative platform to X.
The stated goal is to allow you not only to follow Threads accounts from platforms such as Firefish, Pixelfed, Lemmy or Mastodon, but also to establish connections in the opposite direction.
Towards a billion
Mosseri also focuses on the privacy and integrity issues resulting from joining the federation, saying he is actively working to resolve them.
It also aims to follower portabilityallowing content creators to move to other apps or servers and take their followers with them.
This, according to Mosseri, should be an important step in giving creators control of their audience.
The updates will be implemented gradually, considering the complexity of the situation and recognizing the need to find a balance.
After Threads' global release on July 5, millions of users signed up within hours, reaching 100 million accounts in less than five days.
Although the number subsequently grew, the activity quickly declined.
According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the short messaging service had about 100 million monthly active users at the end of October.
His goal still has a long way to go.
Now it will be interesting to see whether opening the app to the large EU market will spark new interest in the service.
