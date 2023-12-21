After arriving in Europe, Meta aims for the “Fediverse”: the first steps have been announced to make Threads compatible with Mastodon and other federated platforms.

Threads, the “answer to X” owned by Meta, closely interconnected to Instagram, has finally reached European territory, five and a half months after its global launch. With this launch, Threads has become available in almost every part of the globe, with the exception of some countries such as Iran and Russia.

With us, you can view content on Threads even without an accountbut without being able to then interact with them. In the days before the release in Europe, Zuckerberg's ownership began the first public tests to connect the service to the so-called Fediverse. At a time of growing excitement about ActivityPub in the social media industry, Meta announced that it has taken the first steps towards making Threads compatible with Mastodon and the rest of the fediverse. But what is it exactly?

Web 3.0? The term refers to a federated social network that uses free software on computer servers around the world What is colloquially known as fediverse, a portmanteau of the words federation and universe, is a set of decentralized services that operate on the ActivityPub protocolwhich allows users to connect and communicate with people on other servers. An informal set, therefore, of decentralized servers that operate according to open source standards.

Unlike traditional social networks, Fediverse allows users to connect and communicate seamlessly across different platforms. To illustrate, consider sending a tweet on Facebook or engaging with a reel on Instagram via TikTok.

Another parallel can be made with sending emails.

Another parallel can be made with sending emails.

There are different domains, such as Gmail and Outlook: if you use a different service than the recipient, you can still communicate with each other. The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, explained this perspective through a series of posts declaring that the test currently underway constitutes a small but significant step towards the interoperability of Threads with other apps that use ActivityPub, such as Mastodon, another alternative platform to X. The stated goal is to allow you not only to follow Threads accounts from platforms such as Firefish, Pixelfed, Lemmy or Mastodon, but also to establish connections in the opposite direction.