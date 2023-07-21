Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/21/2023 – 1:22 PM Share

User engagement on Threads continues to decline after an initial surge in sign-ups, putting pressure on Meta to roll out new features to the app. For the second straight week, the number of daily active users declined on Threads, dropping to 13 million, 70% below its July 7 peak, according to estimates by Sensor Tower, a market intelligence platform.

The average time users spend on the app also dropped to 4 minutes from 19 minutes previously recorded. The average time spent by Android users in the US dropped to five minutes from a peak of 21 minutes on launch day, according to SimilarWeb, a digital analytics and data firm.

The number of daily active users on Twitter has remained stable at around 200 million, and with an average time spent of 30 minutes per day, according to Sensor Tower.

Meta executives said they expected an eventual decline after the app gained more than 100 million signups within a week of its launch earlier this month. They signaled that they don’t see the drop as worrisome and said they are working on additional features. The giant aims to increase the number of users and improve the experience before trying to monetize the platform. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.