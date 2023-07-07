Alex Spiro, the lawyer of Twitter and Elon Musk sent a letter to Meta, accusing the company of “misappropriation” of trade secrets following the launch of the new social network Threads.

As you probably know Meta, the parent company of Facebook, today launched Threads, a new social network that clearly aims to rival Twitter. In a few hours they were reached over 30 million subscribers, thanks also to the fact that it is closely linked to Instagram. It is not yet available in Italy, but thanks to alternative ways it is still possible to access it now.

As reported by Semafor, Spiro’s letter alleges that Threads was made by former Twitter employees who “had and continue to have access to trade secrets and other highly confidential information” that they were “deliberately instructed” to develop a “clone” application using such data “to expedite development of Meta’s competitor application, in violation of state and federal laws and these employees’ obligations to Twitter””.

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights and requests Meta to take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” Spiro wrote.

“Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure or use of your intellectual property by Meta”.