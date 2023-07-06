Threads, Meta’s new social network that presents itself as the anti-Twitter, is hand-in-hand with the Instagram platform; to the point that whoever wishes delete the profile you will be forced to also delete the Instagram account.

The unusual and unexpected condition came to light after more than ten million users signed up for Threads at launch: checking the terms of use of the application it was discovered that it is possible deactivate the profile at any time, but deleting it implies precisely deleting your Instagram account. Similarly, deleting the Instagram profile will also delete the Threads one.

Indeed Threads just use the Instagram profile to log in, although the two platforms are actually separate. This is a solution that Meta has probably adopted to speed up the procedures, but it is not clear if this specific problem will be solved by the company.