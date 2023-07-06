Threads, Meta’s new social network that presents itself as the anti-Twitter, is hand-in-hand with the Instagram platform; to the point that whoever wishes delete the profile you will be forced to also delete the Instagram account.
The unusual and unexpected condition came to light after more than ten million users signed up for Threads at launch: checking the terms of use of the application it was discovered that it is possible deactivate the profile at any time, but deleting it implies precisely deleting your Instagram account. Similarly, deleting the Instagram profile will also delete the Threads one.
Indeed Threads just use the Instagram profile to log in, although the two platforms are actually separate. This is a solution that Meta has probably adopted to speed up the procedures, but it is not clear if this specific problem will be solved by the company.
The Twitter Killer?
The birth of Threads responds to a need that has made itself felt more and more insistently in recent months, namely quit Twitter in favor of a social network that works in a similar way and that can replace the platform that Elon Musk has purchased and which he seems to be trying in every way to bury through increasingly bizarre and adverse choices to users.
The resources available to Meta could allow the new app to succeed where others have failed, see for example Mastodon, but it all depends on how attractive the platform will be for those who have been accustomed to Twitter mechanisms for years.
For the moment, however, the differences are many and so the limitations of Threads, which fills the feed with content that according to the algorithm should correspond to our interests (spoiler: often this is not the case), lacks a tab that collects profiles that we follow and has major shortcomings in terms of research.
