With 30 million users in 18 hours after its launch, the Threads application, from the technological giant Meta, has established itself as a real threat to the social network Twitter, owned by Elon Musk. According to information from the ‘Semafor’ media collected by Reuters, a lawyer for the blue bird app sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, in which he points to his plagiarism company and threatens possible legal measures.

This new creation of Meta – the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – has set off alerts in the technological world thanks to its great reach in such a short time. It was launched on the market on July 5 and in its first seven hours it managed to reach 10 million users.

The app’s ecosystem is similar to that of its direct competition, Twitter, since it allows you to create threads, comment on those of other users and it is also possible to share photos, videos and links. It has a simple design in graphic terms, emphasizing the content that is broadcast more than anything else. Threads is available for devices with Android and iOS operating systems, to download it you only have to enter the App Store or Google Play Store, search for the app and download it for free.

Another important point is the moment in which this new competitor appears. Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, bought the social network last year for a value of 44 billion dollars, and since then has unleashed endless controversies on the Internet for the changes and restrictions that he makes on the platform. Last week Musk caused a stir after announcing that the number of tweets a user can read in a day will be limited.

In this regard, Chapman University professor Niklas Myhr assured that “the launch of Threads Meta came at the perfect time to give it a fighting chance against Twitter.” Meta’s new bet allows users to create Threads of up to 500 characters, while Twitter only allows tweets of 280 characters.

Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Meta, posted a tweet after 11 years of inactivity on Musk’s social network, just the same day Threads was launched.

The application does not yet have advertising content in its interface. The only requirement that a person who wants to have a Threads account must have is to be already registered on Instagram. It’s an easy data linking option for the more than 2 billion users of this other Meta social network.

The reactions of the blue bird

A letter sent by Twitter lawyer Alex Sprio to Zuckerberg has been revealed accusing his company of plagiarism and “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter trade secrets and other intellectual property,” according to information. of the medium ‘Semafor’ collected by the Reuters news agency.

The statement was sent out a few hours after the release of Threads. Spiro also states in the document that “Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” according to ‘Semafor’, medium that had access to the letter from the representative of the blue bird.

There is also concern on the part of Twitter in the use of the information that Threads makes, since the lawyer accused -in the aforementioned statement- Meta of hiring former employees of the Musk-owned outlet who “had and continue to have access to the Twitter trade secrets and other highly confidential information.

For her part, Lina Yaccarino, CEO of Twitter, took advantage of the launch of her rival to publish a tweet in which she told users the advantages of being part of the blue bird community.

On Twitter, everyone’s voice matters. Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others — on Twitter YOU can be real. YOU built the Twitter community. 🙏👏 And that’s irreplaceable. Este… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 6, 2023



Is Threads all over the world?

The 30 million users that the app reached after its launch come from more than 100 countries, such as the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, the United States and Australia. However, there are countries where the app has not yet been used.

The 27 nations of the European Union (EU) are part of the group of countries that do not yet have Threads. Meta has announced that its most recent app is not working in these countries until they know more details about the operation of the Digital Markets Law, a regulation promoted by the EU that will come into force in the coming months.

This law intends to regulate the use of personal data of users in digital networks and media called by the EU as guardians. The Digital Markets Law will oversee the way tech giants share the data of those who register on their platforms.

Meta is considered as a guardian. According to the European organization, a company is part of this category when it has a strong, lasting and stable economic position in the market, and an intermediary position; allows contacting a large database with companies.

With Reuters, AP and local media