Content of low and dubious quality has begun to appear in the Threads and Instagram feeds: the CEO apologizes and promises improvements.

Even those who haven't actively used Threads so far, thanks to its integration into the Instagram feed, will probably have noticed a change in the type of recommended posts in the last period. You may find yourself faced with uninteresting content or standardized requests for engagement, sometimes even with harmful propaganda. In response to a question during a video shared on Friday, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri acknowledged the circumstance and apologized for the “low-quality recommendations” on Threads, stating that the team is working to fix this issue. This increase in low-quality content in the Threads feed it is not an isolated problem; This isn't the first time social apps have faced similar issues.

Thorny situation Adam Mosseri admitted that the team is already actively working to improve the situation, with many issues that should have already been addressed Perhaps due to its rapid growth, thanks to its recent European launch, or due to its continuous system updates, it appears that Threads is currently faced with this type of problematic content. See also Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse debuts its new trailer with a lot of spider madness | EarthGamer Note that, as already mentioned, this is part of thecommon evolution of social networks, where controversial content often receives greater visibility, as it generates interactions from the public. Meta seems to have worked on the algorithms for a long time without completely solving the problem.

During a question and answer session, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseriacknowledged that there have been issues with low-quality recommendations on Threads recently.

This is “borderline” content that doesn't completely derail community guidelines but comes dangerously close to that threshold. Initially, Threads appeared to suffer from an overabundance of engagement-focused posts, typical when new users try to build a following on the platform.

Recently however, the situation has taken a noticeably more negative turn with a clear increase in content inciting hatred.

Users have reported the worrying presence of such material, especially regarding openly transphobic posts.