In the competitive world of social media, Threadsthe Meta platform designed to compete with Twitterhas been working tirelessly to keep up with user expectations.

Initially, the app generated a lot of buzz, but over time, the lack of certain crucial features began to affect its popularity.

However, in an effort to stay relevant and provide a more complete user experience, Mark Zuckerberg and his team have not given up.

They have been working diligently on a series of updates aimed at enriching the platform and adding new tools.

The latest news, announced via the official Threads account, is the addition of a long-awaited feature: the ability to switch between multiple profiles.

This addition marks an important step in the evolution of Threads and provides users with greater flexibility in managing their accounts.

The feature is now available on mobile devices, although its implementation will be gradual, so some users may not have it available yet.

With this update, you’ll see your profile picture on each of your accounts, allowing you to easily switch between them. Previously, the process of changing accounts required logging out and opening a new account, which was somewhat cumbersome.

While this improvement may seem minor, it has a significant impact on the user experience. The decline in Threads’ user base has been evident, and Meta is taking steps to reverse this trend before its social network loses relevance.

The ability to switch between accounts is a feature that was surprisingly not available in Threads until now. To use it, you simply have to press the profile tab, which will display a menu that shows the list of your available profiles.

The addition of the account switching feature in Threads shows Meta’s commitment to keeping its platform competitive and attractive to users.

With this improvement, Threads moves one step closer to becoming a true alternative to Twitter, giving users the versatility they need in the changing world of social media.