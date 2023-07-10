In an unprecedented feat, Meta’s new platform has been the fastest social network to have multiple accounts created

The new social network Threadsa Twitter competitor, reached 100 million users this Monday (July 10, 2023), according to data from the tracking platform Quiver Quantitative. The new milestone was reached 5 days after the technology was launched.

In an unprecedented feat, Threads has been the fastest social network to have multiple accounts created. After being launched on July 5, the platform reached 1 million users in the 1st hour and 10 million after 7 hours of operation.

Reaching so many users on one platform in such a short time after launch had never been seen before. The closest was the case of ChatGPT, which gained 1 million users 5 days after its launch, in November of last year, and reached the 100 million mark 2 months later, in January.

Threads, however, has an advantage that other social networks have not: Instagram’s user base, as Meta’s new platform is linked to the social network. As such, it is not possible to create a Threads account without being subscribed to the photo app.

SOCIAL NETWORK RESOURCES

Similar to Twitter, Threads makes it possible to publish short texts of up to 500 characters –compared to 280 for the rival–, with links, photos and videos of up to 5 minutes. Users can like, repost, and reply to posts. Sending direct messages has not been released.

Also according to the target communiquéThreads was built “with tools to enable positive and productive conversations”.

You can control who can mention an account or reply to posts, unfollow, block, restrict or report profiles. Accounts blocked by users on Instagram will be automatically blocked on the new social network.

“As with all of our products, we are taking security seriously and will enforce Instagram’s community guidelines on in-app content and interactions. Since 2016, we have invested more than $16 billion in building the teams and technologies needed to protect our users, and we remain focused on furthering our industry-leading integrity efforts and investments to protect our community.”said Meta in text.