Meta Platforms, the American technology company, revealed that the number of active users of the company’s short blogging platform Threads reached more than 200 million users during the second quarter of this year. Adam Mosseri, head of the social media platform Instagram, which is part of the Meta Group, said that the number of users of Threads, which competes with the X platform (formerly Twitter), reached 200 million users in just 13 months since the launch of this service. The website TechCrunch, which specializes in technology topics, quoted Mosseri as saying, “I am happy to announce that we have reached 200 million users on Threads. My hope is that Threads can stimulate ideas that bring people together and continue to grow this amazing community.”

Threads has been growing strongly since its launch in July 2023, reaching 150 million users last April, then 175 million users in July on its first anniversary, before reaching 200 million users a month later.

Last year, Zuckerberg said Threads had a “good chance” of becoming a platform with more than a billion users. At Meta’s Q2 earnings conference call, Zuckerberg said Threads was on a good growth trajectory. “We’re making steady progress toward building what looks like it’s going to be another great social app,” he said. “We’re seeing deeper engagement with the platform … I’m very happy with the trajectory here.”