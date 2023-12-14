Six months after its launch, Threads—Meta's social network that is similar in its functions to Twitter, now called X—has also arrived in Europe. This was announced by the CEO of the company that created Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, through a message on the platform itself: “Today we are opening Threads to more countries in Europe,” the executive wrote in his account. late. This launch follows the introduction of the service in the United States and more than 100 countries in July 2023. However, until now it had not been available to European users due to not meeting EU privacy requirements.

The new social network, which is linked directly to Instagram, can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store. Users in the European Union can choose between creating a Threads profile from their Instagram account or using it without linking it, the company explained. However, people who use Threads without an Instagram profile will have a limited experience: they will be able to view Threads content, search for accounts, share content through links or the platform itself, but they will not be able to interact with the content.

Once the profile has been created, the experience is very similar to that of X. From the “home” section you can interact with others' posts, and in the search icon you can locate other Threads users. If you want to make a thread, you have to click on the notebook icon. Once the message has been written, it must be published and continue with the text at the bottom. As with Instagram, the heart icon shows recent account activity. One of the differences is the number of characters per post: Threads users can write up to 500 characters per post. threadwhich contrasts with Twitter's 280.

