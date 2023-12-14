Threads intensifies its dedication to managing the content generated on the platform, introducing a new program to counter misinformation.
As already known, Threads is now officially available in Italy too.
At the same time, it is trying to manage a growing amount of user-generated content on the platform.
Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced that the company is working on creating a fact-checking program.
With two large-scale elections in the US and India next year, Threads aims to introduce an agenda that can check the veracity of the information on the social networking platform.
Mosseri said the platform currently equates fact-checking ratings from Facebook or Instagram to similar content found on Threads.
However, he announced that fact-checkers will have dedicated tools to analyze posts directly about X's competitor next year.
Control and quality
Currently, fact-checkers, operating as external third-party entities, do not have the free authority to evaluate content on Threads.
Consequently, the assessments carried out on Instagram or Facebook apply: if something is reported as false on these platforms, the fact-checker's verdict is also extended to Threads.
This is expected to change starting early next year, when monitoring partners will be given more opportunities to interact, report and review content circulating on Threads.
Meta then announced that Threads users in the United States will soon have the option to increase, decrease or keep the level of view decrease unchanged on posts verified by fact-checkers.
Additionally, if users have configured settings on Instagram not to display sensitive contentthese preferences will automatically be applied to Threads as well.
The position on the news
Social media companies, like Threads, must constantly consider reworking guidelines to prevent the spread of misinformation on their platforms, especially with the upcoming presidential election.
So far, both Meta and Threads have shown limited interest in using the platform as a means to convey information.
In October, Mosseri said that while Threads is not “against news,” it will not place much emphasis on its dissemination.
It should be noted that the site continues to block keyword searchesincluding terms like “covid” and “covid-19,” as first reported by the Washington Post in September.
Until Meta provides more details about the program, many questions about it will persist, ranging from the nature of labeling misleading posts to ways to display correct, contextual information.
And while Threads has stayed out of the news until now, with fact-checking programs like this, it will have to get in on the game.
#Threads #Meta #wage #war #misinformation #year
Leave a Reply