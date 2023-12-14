Threads intensifies its dedication to managing the content generated on the platform, introducing a new program to counter misinformation.

As already known, Threads is now officially available in Italy too.

At the same time, it is trying to manage a growing amount of user-generated content on the platform. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced that the company is working on creating a fact-checking program. With two large-scale elections in the US and India next year, Threads aims to introduce an agenda that can check the veracity of the information on the social networking platform. Mosseri said the platform currently equates fact-checking ratings from Facebook or Instagram to similar content found on Threads.

However, he announced that fact-checkers will have dedicated tools to analyze posts directly about X's competitor next year.

Control and quality Adam Mosseri's post Currently, fact-checkers, operating as external third-party entities, do not have the free authority to evaluate content on Threads.

Consequently, the assessments carried out on Instagram or Facebook apply: if something is reported as false on these platforms, the fact-checker's verdict is also extended to Threads. This is expected to change starting early next year, when monitoring partners will be given more opportunities to interact, report and review content circulating on Threads. Meta then announced that Threads users in the United States will soon have the option to increase, decrease or keep the level of view decrease unchanged on posts verified by fact-checkers.

Additionally, if users have configured settings on Instagram not to display sensitive contentthese preferences will automatically be applied to Threads as well.