Threads is a new social network, with a big emphasis on “new”. Having just been born, the Meta service that competes with Twitter still lacks various functions, as if the priority had been to send it online at the most critical moment for Musk’s social network. Threads’ parent company promises that though new features are on the way.

The statement comes from Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram and Threads. The man responded to the feedback from the first Threads users through his account and confirmed that the social network will be expanded.

As a reminder, it’s technically not possible to access Threads from Italy right now, but of course there are ways to do so anyway.