Threads is a new social network, with a big emphasis on “new”. Having just been born, the Meta service that competes with Twitter still lacks various functions, as if the priority had been to send it online at the most critical moment for Musk’s social network. Threads’ parent company promises that though new features are on the way.
The statement comes from Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram and Threads. The man responded to the feedback from the first Threads users through his account and confirmed that the social network will be expanded.
As a reminder, it’s technically not possible to access Threads from Italy right now, but of course there are ways to do so anyway.
The promised news for Threads
Mosseri explained that we will be able to manage the list of threads that we display so as to see only the people we follow and not the suggested content. In addition, hashtags will also arrive. It is then specified that for the moment the mobile version of Threads is the priority, but in any case Meta is working on a real web version.
There is no precise arrival time for new features, but hopefully it won’t take too long. Threads is already garnering a large number of subscriptions with the most recent data showing 50 million users in 24 hours. Certainly Meta has all the incentives to work well and quickly on the new application.
#Threads #features #missing #Meta #promises
