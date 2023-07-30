Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg let employees know that the company is working on new strategies for its Threads app following a steep drop in users after it launched earlier this month. This was reported by Reuters, noting that although the text-based social media service reached 10 million users within seven hours of its debut and then increased to 100 million, more than half do not use the service. Zuckerberg told staff that the decline is natural and retention should improve once features such as a desktop version and the ability to search are added. Reuters reports that chief product officer, Chris Cox, said another available option would be to tie the new service more closely to Meta Platforms’ Instagram offering. The CEO hinted at upcoming improvements for Threads during the company’s second-quarter earnings call earlier this week, saying that more people than expected are returning each day and are working on new Threads features, noting that Meta Platforms’ strategy will be similar to that used for its other social media apps.