Threads, Meta’s microblogging social network, has announced a new feature that will allow users to like and view replies to their posts that appear on other platforms. Previously, if a user made a post on Threads that was shared on another platform like Mastodon, it was not possible to see replies to that post while remaining within Threads. This forced users to constantly switch between platforms to stay updated on responses.

With this update, it is expected that users will have to make fewer “hops” between platforms. However at the moment it is not yet possible to reply to replies directly from Threads, but it is expected that this functionality will be implemented in the future. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, also revealed that Threads integration with other social networks will be available starting today in over 100 countries, significantly expanding the initial availability limited to the United States, Canada and Japan. Meta has been clear about its plans to integrate decentralized social networking protocol ActivityPub since launching Threads nearly a year ago, with initial testing starting in December.