According to data from Meta and close to completing its first year, the Threads social network reaches more than 175 million monthly active users. Threads was launched on July 5, 2023; now, a year later, Threads is on a steady pace.

Despite its monthly growth, Meta is not sharing daily user figures for now, unlike Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. This suggests that the social network is still receiving a lot of traffic from people who are not yet regular users.

Unfortunately, not everything is happiness for Threads and Meta.

Source: Meta

The social network remains a source of losses for the company, although they can finance it indefinitely. Although next year we are likely to see ads within the app, so we would have an ad system similar to Instagram’s and which brands can take advantage of very well.

On the other hand, Meta employees comment to The Verge that in recent months a large part of the app’s growth continues to come from its promotion within Instagram. Both apps share the same account system, which will not change in the future.

Zuckerberg believes that Threads has a real chance of becoming the company’s next billion-user app. To do so, they are pursuing a strategy of focusing on important markets where they can take market share from X, such as Japan, for example.

