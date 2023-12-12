A countdown and virtual invitations on Instagram: Threads, Meta's social network, officially lands in Europe and arrives in Italy on December 14th.

After launching last July in the US and UK, the Meta's new social platform it will finally be accessible in Italy too starting from December 14th. Although Mark Zuckerberg has not yet officially announced the news, a message appeared on the platform's website, accessible from the European Union. countdown ending at 12:00 on December 14th. Furthermore, posts containing a virtual invitation relating to the European launch of Threads are appearing for subscribers on Instagram, the platform from which the new social network draws information on profiles and accounts to follow.

Better late than never From December 14th this screen will hopefully also be translated into Italian Further clues to the launch can be found as already mentioned on Instagram. On the app you can make a search for the word “ticket” to be redirected to a digital invitation to Threads, complete with a scannable QR code and a launch time, the latter varying based on your country of residence. See also Capcom president wants games to cost more The delay in the implementation of the new social network mainly focused on short and textual posts in Italy and other European Union countries, was attributed by Meta, in the words of Christine Pai, to “regulatory uncertainty”, probably linked to the strict rules established by the Digital Markets Act. Meta was officially designated as the platform's gatekeeper in July, along with other large tech companies such as Apple, which has recently had controversies over the matter; for this reason it was obliged to comply with new rules regarding user consent and data protection.