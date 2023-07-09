Threads has exceeded 90 million users and could exceed 100 million In the weekend . This is a really important departure for the Meta social network, which stands as an alternative to Twitter, lately in big trouble due to the insane management of Elon Musk.

Twitter needs to start shaking?

Threads has undoubtedly recorded a great start, but still has a lot to prove before it succeeds in supplanting Twitter. According to users, many essential functions are missing, such as a decent trending topic list, a deeper personal feed and other features that users of the chirping bird social network have been accustomed to for years.

That said, Twitter should start to worry seriously, especially after the last few months of deep crisis due to Elon Musk and its reckless choices, with users feeling mistreated in many ways, including blue checks that killed some famous channels, the removal of useful functions, access limits to the platform’s APIs and a very hostile general atmosphere, resulting in drain on advertising investments.

User part of Twitter it has migrated towards the more welcoming Mastodon, which however does not have the same strength due to its nature which tends to favor the formation of smaller and more closed communities. However, Threads could give him the coup de grace, with Meta who could push even more to go and occupy his social space.