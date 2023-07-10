Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, said today, Monday, that the “Threads” platform, which is intended to compete with “Twitter”, exceeded the number of users 100 million within five days of its launch, displacing the “ChatGBT” platform. For the title of the fastest growing Internet platform.

The “Threads” platform has set records for user growth since its launch last Wednesday, with celebrities, politicians and other content producers joining the platform, which analysts considered the first major threat to the “Twitter” application owned by businessman Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg said, in a post on “Threads”, that “this is mostly a demand that happened automatically, as we have not yet offered many promotions.”

And by registering 100 million users in five days, the “Threads” application greatly outperformed “Chat GBT” of the “Open AI” company, which became the fastest growing application in the number of users in history when it recorded this figure in January, two months after Its launch, according to a study conducted by the “UPS” group.

Twitter responded to the launch of Threads by threatening to sue Meta Platforms, alleging that the social media giant used Twitter’s trade secrets and other confidential information to build the app.

And “Threads” is very similar to “Twitter” as are other social networking sites that have appeared in the past few months. Threads allows posts of up to 500 characters and supports links, images and videos of up to five minutes.