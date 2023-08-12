Announced during a livestream event on Friday, Snow Day is described as a cooperative adventure in 3D on the snow-covered streets of South Park. The game will be released in 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and nintendoswitch.

“A whole new game of South Park is coming… in 3D”, says the synopsis. “Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny, in all their 3D glory, as they celebrate the most magical day in the life of any little boy – a snow day! “Gather up to three friends and fight your way through the snowy streets of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school.”

According to the presentation trailer, the game is developed by Question Games. The California-based studio has previously worked on first-person titles like Magic Circle and The Blackout Club. The creators of South ParkTrey Parker and Matt Stone, confirmed in 2021 that they were working on a new “video game in 3D“.

The two previous games of South Park, The Stick of Truth (2014) and The Fractured but Whole (2017), were developed in collaboration with Ubisoft. The latter was created by the developer of The Outer WorldsObsidian.

Both games were well received and currently have Metacritic scores of up to 85 and 84.

South Park: The Stick of Truth It was originally going to be published by the THQ company, but it went bankrupt and the project was taken over by Ubisoft.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I don’t know how much Parker and Stone are involved because I can’t conceive of them having authorized this graphic style for South ParkI hope there’s at least a pretty funny justification for this, but at first glance it kind of grosses me out.