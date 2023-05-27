THQ Nordic gave a huge vote of confidence to physical editions of games by publicly offering to publish a physical version of alan wake 2. This unconventional proposal arose shortly after alan wake 2 received a new gameplay trailer at the presentation of Playstation Showcase This week.

Although the event of May 24, sony received a mixed response from fans, alan wake 2 it was one of the third-party highlights of the show. This is largely due to its trailer not only showing off a lot of gameplay, but also ending with an official release date, thus delivering two items that the stream had on a rather limited basis. Pre-sales for the game went live soon after, along with a new FAQ page that dampened some of the excitement by revealing that Remedy Entertainment made the controversial decision to release alan wake 2 only digitally.

Subsequently, THQ Nordic took to social media to argue that there are still “a lot” of people who prefer their game purchases to be tangible, adding that they would love to release a physical version of alan wake 2. whereas the Austrian publisher has already handled the physical release of Alan Wake for pcis not opposed to the idea of ​​coming full circle, a company representative wrote on Twitter.

Since AAA publishing agreements are not usually initiated by tweets, it is likely that the proposal for THQ Nordic it’s simply a case of a company seizing an opportunity to get good publicity. This is not to say that the offer was insincere, just that the publisher would likely have used different channels to pitch this idea to Remedy Entertainment if he really believed there was a possibility of handling the physical release of alan wake 2. And while fans shouldn’t hold out hope that this deal will come to fruition, stranger things have happened in the genre, as highlighted recently with the physical release of dark indie survival game Signalis.

Remedy Entertainment said that the decision to make alan wake 2 a digital-only release was based on “many reasons,” of which he named three, the first being the substantial decline in physical game sales worldwide. The Espoo, Finland-based studio also said that foregoing a disc release helped reduce its overall costs, with some of those savings ultimately being passed on to consumers. To contextualize, the edition for consoles of alan wake 2 will be sold to $59.99 dollarswhile the version for pc be $10 dollars cheaper. In an era where games of $70 dollars are a common sight on store shelves, these are pretty reasonable numbers for a AAA game.

Remedy also suggested that it considered a compromise between the two formats in the form of a boxed copy of alan wake 2 which would require an additional download to play. However, it decided not to use this distribution model after concluding that such a move would provide a suboptimal consumer experience, according to the game’s official FAQ page. alan wake 2 will be released on October 17 for pc, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

