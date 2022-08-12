The THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase 2022 it is now over and we got to see many games. Now, we can quickly see what games were presented during the evening. What are your favourites?

The event reserved first of all a series of interesting surprises. In fact, we had the opportunity to see the trailer for Alone in the Dark, a new game that remembers the trilogy born in the nineties. It will still be a horror game and the premises are intriguing.

We then move on to the trailer for Tempest Rising, a real-time strategy game set in an alternative version of our era.

Then there was space for Space for Sale, a small exploration and survival game in which we play an astronaut who has to build a house on a new planet.

The turn then moved on to the trailer for Wreckreation, a sandbox driving game with a great emphasis on creating content to share with other players online.

The event, however, also gave space to a series of already known games, of which we had the opportunity to see new trailers. Among the most anticipated by the public, for example, there should be Gothic, the remake of the role-playing game, coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

A Gothic Remake clash

If you prefer the strategic, then we point out that a new trailer for Jagged Alliance 3 has been shown, which will be released exclusively on PC.

We then move on to another return from the past: Outcast 2 A New Beginning, of which we have seen a new trailer. The adventure will take us 20 years into the future compared to the original game and brings us back to Adelpha.

Animation fans will then be happy to see a new trailer for Spongebob SquarePants The Cosmic Shake, a platform game for PC and console that will take us on a journey to various colorful worlds as Spongebob and his friends.

Then it’s the turn of AEW Fight Forever, an extremely arcade wrestling game that will include many modes, weapons and wrestlers to control.

Completely changing the genre, we saw the trailer for Knights of Honor II Sovereign, another strategy game with a medieval setting that will take us to Europe or North Africa. It’s coming to PC.

We also saw Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed, which is close to release. The action game will put us back in the shoes of Crypto and take us to the sixties with all their psychedelic glory.

Then we saw Stuntfest World Tour, an adrenaline-pumping driving game that will allow 18 players to face various competitions based on destruction and stunts.





Stuntfest World Tour

A few days before its release, THQ has well thought of showing a new trailer for Way of the Hunter, the hunting game coming on August 16, 2022. We will be able to hunt dozens of realistic animal species with a night-day cycle and realistic weather conditions.

Finally, we revisited The Valiant, a strategic one dedicated to the story of Theodoric of Achenburgo, a former Crusader knight. It is a team RTS, with many customization possibilities.

But there was another surprise announcement at the last second: a game is in development on South Park! In short, it was a game-packed event, even though many were already well known. So tell us which ones are you most interested in? let’s talk about.