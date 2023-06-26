THQ Nordic announced via an official statement that every PC game in physical version will be distributed in extremely limited number, with numbered copies. It will be like this not only for the Standard versions, but also for the Collector’s one (in case they are available).

The publisher explains that not only will they be limited and numbered copies, but they will also have gods sealed premium packages. In general, there will be a certain amount of games exclusive to the THQ Nordic Vienna Store, others will be available for the THQ Nordic online store or offered to partners. Finally, the very last unit of each print will be sent to the Embracer Games archive.

THQ Nordic will collect all data related to these print runs and display it on its website in the near future. Here in the meantime upcoming games that will receive this treatment: Gothic 1 Remake, Alone in the Dark, Trine 5, Tempest Rising, Last Train Home, Wreckreation, Space for Sale, Outcast II and many more.

Here it is below an example how THQ Nordic’s game boxes will look.

The cover of the physical PC version of Jagged Alliance 3

Physical games in PC version obviously represent one very small part of the total copies sold and therefore it makes sense that THQ Nordic transforms this type of format into a numbered and sealed collector’s product.

We repeat that all the speech applies only to the physical versions for PC: physical console versions will not be affected.