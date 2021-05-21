In a few days the work developed by Experiment 101: Biomutant. Just yesterday, we informed you through a news item that THQ Nordic, the publisher of the title, reported through its official Twitter account that only Xbox Series X could play Biomutant at 4K / 60 FPS, far surpassing direct competition, since on PS5 it would work at 1080p / 60 FPS. This has brought a wave of hatred and many discussions directed at THQ, even going so far as to say that Xbox had paid for this to happen. In this situation, THQ Nordic teases Biomutant with Xbox briefcases, and we couldn’t agree more with what the publisher has done.
Today the Twitter account of THQ Nordic has been more active than ever, answering both fans who can’t wait to enjoy the new Experiment 101 adventure, and users who take advantage of this situation to laugh at the competition or insult themselves (acts that, to be honest, are own small children, not adults). In the tweet that we show below you can see one of the many responses to a user who rebukes the publisher for having received money from Xbox:
THQ Nordic teases Biomutant with Xbox briefcases
How long will Biomutant last? The game director responds
That these things still happen only shows us that there is still a lot to learn, especially in behavior on social networks. Video games are to avoid the problems that we have outside (or inside the house), to enjoy the stories they tell us, their gameplay, to play with friends, and not to fight over these things. This industry, compared to film or music, is still “young”, and from things like these, we can see that it still has a long way to go..
